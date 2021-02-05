

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $87.1 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.4 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $844.2 million from $598.6 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $130.4 Mln. vs. $134.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q4): $844.2 Mln vs. $598.6 Mln last year.



