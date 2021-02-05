

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for January and trade data for December at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen and the aussie, it held steady against the greenback. Against the euro, it fell.



The loonie was worth 1.5341 against the euro, 82.60 against the yen, 0.9740 against the aussie and 1.2800 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de