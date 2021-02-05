

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) confirmed Friday that TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital (US) LLC and its affiliates have made a series of proposals to the company which has culminated in the company entering into discussions with the Consortium in relation to a possible cash offer for Aggreko at a price of 880 pence per Aggreko ordinary share to be adjusted for any dividend declared or paid.



Based on Aggreko's closing share price Thursday, the proposal would represent a 39% premium.



Aggreko noted that discussions between the company and the Consortium are ongoing. There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made.



As per the U.K. rule, the consortium is required on 5 March 2021 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Aggreko or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGGREKO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de