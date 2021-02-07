Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 07.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Achtung News! East Africa Metals: Dieser Tweet könnte 100% wert sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 554550 ISIN: DE0005545503 Ticker-Symbol: DRI 
Xetra
05.02.21
17:35 Uhr
20,970 Euro
+0,030
+0,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,57021,65006.02.
21,50021,70005.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1&1 DRILLISCH AG20,970+0,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.