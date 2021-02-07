

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG said that its subsidiary, Drillisch Online GmbH, has received the arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings regarding Price Review 1 under the existing MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica.



The company noted that the arbitral tribunal dismissed the action brought by 1&1 Drillisch challenging the expert's rejection of 1&1 Drillisch's application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017. The arbitral tribunal takes the view that the expert opinion is valid.



In the ongoing Price Reviews 2, 5, and 6, 1&1 Drillisch continues to claim that advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement have to be reduced retroactively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

