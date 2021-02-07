

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) confirmed Sunday that it is in advanced discussions with Renesas Electronics Corp. regarding a possible all cash offer of 67.50 euros per Dialog share for Dialog.



'A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made,' Dialog said in a statement.



As per the U.K. Rule, Renesas is required, by no later than on 7 March 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.



