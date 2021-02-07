

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) is proposing a two-week operational shutdown of civil aerospace over the summer, as it manages cost due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the whole commercial aviation sector, according to reports citing the company's email.



The company reportedly agreed in principle to reach negotiations about delivering a 10 percent productivity and efficiency improvement across its civil aerospace operations in the U.K.



The company email was quoted as saying, 'We have now begun complex and constructive discussions with the union on how this can be achieved.'



