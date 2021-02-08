

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased for the third month in a row in January, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 31.2 in January from 34.3 in December.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 39.9 in January from 36.1 in the previous month. In November, the reading was 47.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de