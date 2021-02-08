

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food Evolution has recalled around 6,806 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE dip and salads products containing meat that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recalled items include 31-oz. and 18-oz. containers of 'Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade -fresh to you - Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.'



The recall also involves 7-oz. container of Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami and 8-oz. container of German Style Potato Salad with Bacon.



The affected RTE dip and salad items containing meat were produced on various dates from November 9, 2020, through January 29, 2021. They have 'USE BY' dates through February 6, 2021.



The recalled items bear establishment number 'EST. 34309' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois.



FSIS said the problem was discovered during its routine verification tasks. It was discovered that the Schiller Park, Illinois-based company produced amenable product at an off-site facility without the benefit of federal inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA mark of inspection at the federal establishment.



However, there have been no confirmed reports to date of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The agency is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators, and urged all to throw away them or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Co.in December last year called back around 128,841 pounds of various meat products, and Taher Inc. in October recalled about 22,096 pounds of its meat products.



