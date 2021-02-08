

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 73.4 million euros from 56.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.52 euros compared to 0.43 euros. The company said low selling and marketing expenses contributed to the increase in operating profit.



First quarter revenue was 368.9 million euros, a decline of 0.2% (adjusted for currency effects: up 2.6%) from prior year period.



Carl Zeiss Meditec anticipates revenue and EBIT to continue to recover over the further course of fiscal year 2020/21.



