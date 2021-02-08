

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation in Brazil, credit-checking firm Experian plc (EXPN.L) said Monday that it is continuing to carry out a detailed forensic investigation. There is no evidence that technology systems have been compromised.



Recently media reported that data were being illegally offered for sale on the internet, some of which may have been sourced from Serasa's non-sensitive marketing data.



Experian noted that the data offered includes photographs, social security INSS, vehicle registrations and social media login details, which Serasa does not collect or hold. There is no evidence that positive or negative credit data has been illegally obtained from Serasa.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPERIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de