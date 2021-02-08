

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined at a slower pace in December, the statistical office INE said Monday.



Industrial production declined by adjusted 0.6 percent on year, following a 3.7 percent drop seen in November. Production has dropped over the last twelve months.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output grew 2.9 percent annually, reversing a 2.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Among sectors, production of consumer goods and capital goods slid 3.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, output of intermediate goods and energy advanced 2.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, industrial production advanced 1.1 percent in December, offsetting a 0.9 percent drop seen in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de