

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The sentiment index is seen at 1.9 in February versus 1.3 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback, it rose against the pound. Against the franc and the yen, it was steady.



The euro was worth 126.99 against the yen, 1.0832 against the franc, 1.2027 against the greenback and 0.8774 against the pound at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

