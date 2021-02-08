

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade balance swung to surplus in December, as exports rose and imports increased, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 158.7 million in December versus a deficit of EUR 217.2 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was EUR 240.2 million.



Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 23.0 million.



Exports rose 12.5 percent annually in December and imports grew 9.6 percent.



For the January to December period, export and imports fell by 6.0 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 2.7 billion.



