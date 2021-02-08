

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit widened sharply in November from the last year, Statistics Austria reported Monday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 344.56 million from EUR 117.83 million in the previous year.



Imports gained marginally by 0.05 percent, while exports increased 1.8 percent from the last year.



Exports to EU27 climbed 3.3 percent and imports from those countries gained 0.4 percent.



During January to November, the trade deficit declined to EUR 4 billion from EUR 1.63 billion in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

