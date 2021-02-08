

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $105.17 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $267.35 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175.31 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $1.72 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $175.31 Mln. vs. $123.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HASBRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de