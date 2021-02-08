

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production rose, while construction output decreased in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to surplus in December as exports rose and imports increased.



Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.4 percent rise in November. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent growth.



Manufacturing output gained 1.0 percent yearly in December.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 12.5 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in December.



Industrial new orders increased 11.2 percent year-on-year in December.



In the fourth quarter, industrial production rose 3.8 percent quarterly and grew 0.8 percent yearly.



In 2020, industrial production fell 8.0 percent.



Construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 12.4 percent annually in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output declined 2.0 percent monthly in December.



In the fourth quarter, construction output fell 1.9 percent quarterly and declined 10.3 percent from a year ago.



In 2020, construction output fell 7.7 percent.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade balance registered a surplus of CZK 17.718 billion in December versus a deficit of CZK 8.225 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 9.0 billion.



In November, the trade surplus was CZK 33.133 billion.



Exports rose 18.0 percent annually in December and imports grew 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports decreased by 1.1 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, in November.



In 2020, trade surplus was CZK 190 billion. Exports and imports declined 4.5 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

