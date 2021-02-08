

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $63.1 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $42.1 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.2 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $848.6 million from $736.8 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $82.2 Mln. vs. $59.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $848.6 Mln vs. $736.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENERGIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de