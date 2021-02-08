

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Georgia-based payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and tech giant Google Inc., a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), said Monday they have formed a multi-year partnership to deliver cloud-based products and capabilities.



As part of the partnership, Global Payments will migrate its merchant acquiring technology to Google Cloud, and will provide merchant acquiring services to Google to extend its global market reach.



Global Payments will become a worldwide merchant acquiring provider to Google. Google will leverage Global Payments' Unified Commerce Platform for acceptance technology to meet its diverse payments needs.



In addition, Global Payments and Google Cloud will launch a series of strategic go-to-market and co-sell activities together.



Global Payments and Google said they will collaborate on product development and innovation to further enhance the suite of cloud-based solutions available to merchant customers on Google Cloud.



Google's public APIs - Google Workspace, Google My Business, Google Ads - and other technologies will be integrated with Global Payments' software and payments ecosystem, delivering the full spectrum of solutions that merchants need to run and grow their businesses.



Global Payments' merchant customers will be able to digitally access a stack of software-as-a-service offerings. These include data and analytics, omnichannel ordering, payments, collaboration suite, email marketing, online presence and reputation management, loyalty, gift card, point-of-sale, capital access and payroll solutions.



Global Payments will also migrate much of its merchant acquiring technology workload to Google Cloud, significantly streamlining its operating environment to bolster performance and drive cost efficiencies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

