

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $14.89 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $48.68 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.50 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $345.75 million from $361.51 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $62.50 Mln. vs. $63.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $345.75 Mln vs. $361.51 Mln last year.



