

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY):



-Earnings: $71.98 million in Q2 vs. $72.10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.94 in Q2 vs. $0.94 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.87 per share -Revenue: $422.36 million in Q2 vs. $419.12 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1,760 - $1,770 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de