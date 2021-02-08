

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $63.6 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $217.6 million, or $5.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$44.2 million or -$1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $2.76 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): -$44.2 Mln. vs. $130.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.12 vs. $3.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

