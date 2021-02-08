

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Monday announced the acquisition of Saykara, Inc., a startup focused on developing a mobile AI assistant to automate clinical documentation for physicians.



Nuance said the acquisition underscores its ongoing expansion of market and technical leadership in conversational artificial intelligence and ambient clinical intelligence solutions.



Saykara was founded in Seattle in 2015 by Harjinder Sandhu, a serial entrepreneur who previously served as an executive in Nuance's R&D division. Sandhu and Saykara's team of leading engineers, machine learning experts, and experienced technology executives will join Nuance's research and development team.



'The complementary technology built by the Saykara team aligns strongly with our technology portfolio and growth strategy as well as the needs of our clients,' said Joe Petro, Nuance Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. 'This acquisition welcomes some familiar and highly respected technology leaders whom I am excited to have join our research and development team, which consists of the best and brightest minds in applying AI and machine learning to healthcare. With a shared vision, we will continue our aggressive focus on innovation, growth, and on delivering industry-leading AI-powered solutions that meaningfully address the compelling business problems that our healthcare clients and their clinicians face every day.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

