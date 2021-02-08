

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.48 billion, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $0.52 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 89.6% to $2.01 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

