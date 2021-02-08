

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see January results for the business confidence index from National Australia Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the index score was +4.



New Zealand will provide Q1 results for business inflation expectations; in the previous three months, business inflation was called higher by 1.6 percent.



Japan will release December numbers for average cash earnings and January figures for machine tool orders. In November, average cash earnings were down 2.2 percent on year, while machine tool orders jumped an annual 8.7 percent in December.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan remain closed for the Lunar New Year and are off until Feb. 17.



