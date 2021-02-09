

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) said that it has priced its follow-on offering of 6.50 million shares of its common stock at $115.00 per share. The offering represents an increase of 1 million shares of common stock in the previously announced size of the offering.



The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of common stock. It expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.



The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021.



