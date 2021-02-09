

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter profit before tax was 46.25 million euros compared to 46.07 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 15% year-on-year (up 25% cc) at 72.1 million euros.



Fourth quarter revenue was 120.97 million euros compared to 106.93 million euros, a year ago. Billings were up 27% (up 32% cc) at 128.1 million euros.



For full year 2021, the company expects revenue to be in a range of 525 million euros and 540 million euros. Revenue growth is expected to be below billings growth. The company projects constant currency billings growth of 29% to 33% in 2021. Reported billings are anticipated in a range of 585 million euros to 605 million euros.



From 2022, the company estimates revenue growth to be in line with billings growth. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 55% to 57%.



TeamViewer expects billings to increase to 1 billion euros by 2023.



