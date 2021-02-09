

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) reported pretax profit of 10.5 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2020 compared to 23.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 10.1 pence compared to 23.0 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 14.4 million pounds, down 48%. Adjusted earnings per share was 13.0 pence compared to 26.4 pence. Fiscal year Group revenue decreased by 16% to 189.0 million pounds.



Given the company's performance and current situation, the Group recommended payment of a final dividend of 3 pence a share.



