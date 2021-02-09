

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported that its net revenues for the month of January 2021 rose 30.3 percent to NT$40.85 billion from NT$31.34 billion last year.



In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $1.44 billion, up 37.5 percent from the prior year.



ATM net revenues for the month of January 2021 grew 19.8 percent year-on-year to US$875 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

