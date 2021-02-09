

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal said that it will sell 40 million Cleveland-Cliffs common shares through a fully underwritten public market offering for gross proceeds of $651.6 million.



ArcelorMittal noted that it will use the proceeds from the sale of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares for a new share buyback program of ArcelorMittal common shares.



ArcelorMittal said, following the sale of 40 million of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares, it will continue to hold about 38 million common shares in addition to shares of non-voting preferred stock redeemable at Cleveland-Cliffs' option for an equivalent value of about 58 million common share.



