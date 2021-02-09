

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC is calling back 8450 packages of Publix brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets citing the possible presence of undeclared soy due to mis-packaging, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Seattle, Washington-based company discovered the problem when a consumer reported that the Teriyaki sauced salmon was found inside the retail box labeled as Parmesan-crusted salmon.



As per the investigation by the co-packer UniSea Cold Storage, the loading box machine operator must have inadvertently grabbed the Parmesan-crusted salmon retail box instead of the correct boxes.



The company estimates that only 300 units of 8450 Teriyaki sauced salmon packages were mis-packaged as Parmesan-Crusted Wild.



The recall involves frozen, 12 oz. Package of Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets with UPC 41415 30245 7. The affected fillets retail box bears the code date 'Best Before/Use By date 021122'.



The affected Teriyaki sauced product is observed through a clear inner vacuum package inside the retail box.



The product was distributed directly to Publix Super Markets Inc distribution warehouses located in Florida and Georgia between 9/18/20 and 11/4/20. Publix further distributed the product to their various retail stores in the southeast.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of adverse or allergic reactions related to the affected product to date.



Consumers are urged to either dispose the product or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.



In January, Maine Grains Inc. called back 2,000 pounds of Organic Yellow Peas for undeclared soybeans, and Door County Coffee & Tea Co. recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups for undeclared milk and soy.



