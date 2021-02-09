Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887957 ISIN: US3666511072 Ticker-Symbol: GGRA 
Tradegate
09.02.21
10:01 Uhr
140,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,00143,0013:27
141,00143,0013:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARTNER INC140,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.