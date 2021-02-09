

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $119.6 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $67.7 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $1.11 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $143 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.59 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



