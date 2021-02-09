

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said, for full year 2021, the company estimates: adjusted EPS in a range of $5.00 to $5.30; and total revenues of $116.1 billion to $118.1 billion. The company noted that its annual guidance for 2021 has been adjusted to include PANTHERx, which was acquired in December 2020 and is expected to be break-even in the initial year.



Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $0.46, compared to $0.73, a year ago. Total revenues increased 50% to $28.3 billion from prior year. The company said the increase was due to the acquisition of WellCare and growth in the Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses.



December 31, 2020 managed care membership was 25.5 million, an increase of 10.3 million members, or 67%, over December 31, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de