

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $476 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $544 million, or $4.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $681 million or $5.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.76 billion from $2.69 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $681 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.23 vs. $4.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.03 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de