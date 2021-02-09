

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production rose at a softer pace in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose by a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 8.9 percent growth in November.



Among sectors, production of electricity supply accelerated 17.6 percent yearly in December. Production of water supply and manufacturing gained by 0.6 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying declined 8.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 1.5 percent in December, after a 6.2 percent rise in the prior month.



For the January to December period, industrial production declined 2.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de