

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $257.05 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $257.01 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.38 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $184 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $6.00



