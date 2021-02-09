

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) said it now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $1.075 billion to $1.155 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $6.00, revised from previous outlook of adjusted EBITDA of $1.055 billion to $1.155 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.20 to $6.00.



First quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.41, up 17% year-over-year. Revenue was $3.4 billion, an increase of 0.6% year-over-year. Net revenue was flat pro forma, for the quarter.



The company's backlog was at $25.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year and up 7% on a pro forma basis.



