

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $183.0 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $131.0 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $183.0 Mln. vs. $131.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.93 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de