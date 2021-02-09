

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore Airlines said that it has reached agreements with Airbus and Boeing to delay its aircraft delivery schedule. Therefore, the Airline's order book will be delivered over a longer period than originally contracted, with the delivery stream spread out beyond the immediate five years.



The deal will enable the Singapore Airlines Group to defer more than S$4 billion of capital expenditure between fiscal year 2020/21 and 2022/23 to later years. It would also recalibrate the rate of introduction of capacity, following the disruption to the demand for air travel as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Responding to changes in its projected long-term fleet needs beyond fiscal year 2025/26, Singapore Airlines will convert 14 of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft orders into 11 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de