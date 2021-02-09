

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $195 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $195 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.86 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $195 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



