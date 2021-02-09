

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $142.2 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $104.3 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.6 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.34 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $139.6 Mln. vs. $121.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEALED AIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de