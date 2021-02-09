

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported a net income of $149.85 million or $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter, up from $111.01 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.93 per share, compared to $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter rose to $789.51 million from $579.39 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share on revenues of $662.94 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Incyte now projects Jakafi net product revenue in a range of $2.125 billion to $2.20 billion. Other Hematology/Oncology net product revenues are projected between $145 million and $160 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INCYTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de