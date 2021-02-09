

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $93 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $4.09 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $93 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $4.09 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



