

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer of steel and metal products, said that it expects an operating income (EBITDA), before material special effects, to be in the range of 110 million euros - 130 million euros in the first quarter of 2021 and therefore very considerably above the prior-year quarter.



Previously, operating income before material special effects was only expected to improve considerably compared with the prior-year quarter's 21 million euros.



The guidance for the fiscal year 2021 will be announced together with the results for the fiscal year 2020 on March 10, 2021, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

