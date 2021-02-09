

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $300 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $886 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $3.83 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $886 Mln. vs. $779 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

