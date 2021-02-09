

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.55 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $2.88 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.36 billion or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $11.96 billion from $12.01 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.36 Bln. vs. $3.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $11.96 Bln vs. $12.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CISCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de