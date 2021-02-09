

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $222.12 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $118.77 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $313.03 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.7% to $1.29 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $313.03 Mln. vs. $195.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.94 - $1.04 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

