

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):



-Earnings: $49.5 million in Q4 vs. -$3.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.38 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $185.3 million or $1.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.44 per share -Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.13 - $1.20 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

