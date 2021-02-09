

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.8 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.7 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $430.3 million from $463.4 million last year.



Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.7 Mln. vs. $12.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $430.3 Mln vs. $463.4 Mln last year.



