

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $100.08 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $93.56 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.34 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $593.33 million from $531.96 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $97.34 Mln. vs. $92.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.45 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $593.33 Mln vs. $531.96 Mln last year.



