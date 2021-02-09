

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $151 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.96 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $202 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.50 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.40



